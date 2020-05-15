Nigeria Confirms 193 New COVID-19 Cases as Total Deaths Hit 167

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday said the country has recorded 193 new cases of the coronavirus.

According to the agency, the latest incidents bring the total number of infections in the country to 5,162, while three new deaths have also been recorded, bringing the total death toll in the country to 167.

NCDC added that 193 new cases were confirmed in 15 states with six deaths recorded in the country as at Thursday, May 14.

The body also indicated that no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The agency said till date, 5,162 cases have been confirmed, with 3,815 of them being Active Cases,

It added that 1,180 patients have been discharged and 167 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

NCDC specified “the 193 new cases are reported from 15 states, namely: Lagos (58), Kano (46), Jigawa (35), Yobe (12), FCT (9), Ogun (7), Plateau (5), Gombe (5), Imo (4), Edo (3), Kwara (3), Borno (3), Bauchi (1), Nasarawa (1), and Ondo (1).

The agency said that two cases reported on Wednesday from Kaduna state, were repeat tests and therefore, Kaduna had a total of 114 confirmed cases.

NCDC apologised to the Kaduna state government and pledged it remain committed to ensuring the release of accurate and reliable data.

Meanwhile, NCDC has received additional medical supplies including personal protective equipment, provided by the United Nation Development Programme and from the Congressional Executives Commission on China to support Nigeria’s response to the pandemic.