COVID-19 Task Force Meets with Buhari As Second Phase of Easing Lockdown Ends

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The next lines of action in the struggle to curb the spread of Coronavirus are likely to be made public any moment from now.

This follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting on Monday, with members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, led by its Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha.

The closed-door meeting is reportedly meant to brief Mr. President on the ongoing efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and the next steps to be taken.

Others in the delegation which met with President Buhari were the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; the PTF National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, as well as the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

It would be recalled that Mr. Mustapha hinted last week that the PTF would meet with President Buhari this week to present the panel’s recommendation on the way forward on COVID-19 pandemic.