Nigeria COVID-19 Toll Hits 30,249 With 460 New Cases

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria COVID-19 cases has jumped to 30,249 cases as it recorded 460 cases on Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on its official twitter handle.

The NCDC said that as at July 8 new confirmed cases was 460 with 15 deaths recorded, while no new state had reported a case in the last 24 hours.

According to it, a total of 30,249 cases have been confirmed, 12,373 cases discharged, and 684 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said that the 460 new cases were reported from 21 states:

Lagos (150); Rivers (49); Oyo (43); Delta (38); FCT (26); Anambra (20); Kano (20); Plateau (18); Edo (14); Bayelsa (13); Enugu (13); Osun (12); Kwara (10); Borno (8); Ogun (7); Kaduna (6); Imo (4); Bauchi (3); Gombe (3); Niger (2) and Adamawa (1).