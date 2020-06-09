Nigeria Declares June 12 Public Holiday for Democracy Day

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, has declared June 12 as a public holiday to mark the 2020 Democracy Day.

Previously, Democracy Day in Nigeria had been celebrated on May 29, the day the military handed over power to civilians in 1999 but under the Buhari administration, President Buhari changed the date from May 29 to June 12 to honor late Moshood Abiola who was the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 elections but was annulled by the government Babangida.

Aregbesola congratulated all Nigerians at home and abroad for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.