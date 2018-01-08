W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigeria: DHQ Appoints New Director of Information

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, January 8th, 2018

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Defence Headquarters DHQ has appointed Brigadier General John Agim as its new Acting Director of Information.

According to a press release issued Monday by the Wing Commander OO Ademosu, the new Director replaced Major General John Enenche who is now Commandant Army War College, Nigeria.

Until his appointment as the new Defence Spokesman, Gen Agim was the Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Public Relations.

His appointment is effective from January 8, 2018.

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=42209

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/nigeria-dhq-appoints-new-director-of-information/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

#failedpromises

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

FirstBank – advertisement

OPAN



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts