Nigeria: DHQ Appoints New Director of Information

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Defence Headquarters DHQ has appointed Brigadier General John Agim as its new Acting Director of Information.

According to a press release issued Monday by the Wing Commander OO Ademosu, the new Director replaced Major General John Enenche who is now Commandant Army War College, Nigeria.

Until his appointment as the new Defence Spokesman, Gen Agim was the Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Public Relations.

His appointment is effective from January 8, 2018.

