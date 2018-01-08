Nigeria: DHQ Appoints New Director of Information

Nigeria: DHQ Appoints New Director of InformationFeatured, Latest News, News Monday, January 8th, 2018
ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Defence Headquarters DHQ has appointed Brigadier General John Agim as its new Acting Director of Information.
According to a press release issued Monday by the Wing Commander OO Ademosu, the new Director replaced Major General John Enenche who is now Commandant Army War College, Nigeria.
Until his appointment as the new Defence Spokesman, Gen Agim was the Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Public Relations.
His appointment is effective from January 8, 2018.
Related Posts
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=42209