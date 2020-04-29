Nigerian Doctor Says His Drug Can Cure Covid-19, Seeks Govt’s Support for Clinical Trial

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A renowned medical practitioner Dr. Chidi Ezeihu, from the University of Nigeria, (UNN) Nsukka, Enugu state, has urged the Federal government and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), to as matter of urgency carry out a clinical trial of his therapy, researched for the cure of the dreaded coronavirus currently ravaging the world.

He expressed optimism that it may be a way out of the novel pandemic which has claimed hundreds of lives across the world, Nigeria, inclusive.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday during a visit to the National Board for technology Incubation Centre, Enugu, South- East Nigeria, Dr. Eze, who is also an expert in alternative medicine, said he strongly believes that his formula known as Salvage A and B which he has been using to treat patients of the dreaded HIV virus might have the capacity to kill SARS COV 2 which he said was the organism responsible for COVID 19 virus.

He hinted that they came up with Salvage A and B which he described as vital drugs, following the health crisis occasioned by HIV and AIDs then.

The medical expert, who has been into research in alternative medicine for a long time, posited that Nigeria’s environment is blessed with herbs that have efficacy, pointing that we should not always be praying that solution to the COVID 19 virus must come from Western nations.

He noted that they came up with Salvage A and B when there was a very big vacuum in antiretroviral, adding that though there were a lot of HIV patients in 1999 but nothing was done for them.

Going down memory lane, Dr. Eze, recalled that the late medical guru, Professor Onuaguluchi, of the University of Nigeria Teaching hospital, (UNTH) had during his days at the health facility doing what he described as Biomagnetism which he was using to help the HIV patients.

According to him, shortly after they came up with Salvage A and B, he sent samples to Professor Onuaguluchi, who happened to be his professor of Phamarcology, stating that within a period of two years, the late Professor came out to say they he was happy that in his lifetime, he has seen something that can be a definitive solution to HIV.

“We are making a strong appeal to the Nigerian government especially the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, there is a need now, everybody is looking for a solution and we are saying in Nigeria, since Salvage A and B has benefit on HIV, it has some efficacy and safety, that product should be tried on SARS COV 2

“Salvage A&B works by reactivating cellular immunity by awakening the macrophages. The difference between Salvage A&B combination Phyto drugs for HIV and antiretroviral therapies for HIV is that SALVAGE A&B optimizes macrophages functions.

“When macrophages are stimulated with the right therapeutic agents like SalvageA&B, macrophages then begin their jobs properly; antigen recognition, antigen processing and proper antigen presentations. In HIV infection macrophages are dysfunctional.

“Even while treating HIV with the current antiretroviral, these macrophages are still dysfunctional. When we treat HIV with Salvage A&B, macrophages are so stimulated to the extent that proper antigen recognition, antigen Processing and presentation for the immune system to begin to produce immune competent lymphocytes to destroy HIV in the body” he stated

In his remarks, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of National Board for technology Incubation, Centre Enugu, Engr. (Dr). Mohammed Jibrin gave an insight into what they do at the technology incubation centers across Nigeria, which is to help nuture startups, and help them get certification as well as assist them get to the market.

Engineer Jibrin, who spoke through the Centre Manager, Mrs. Thelma Ifeoma Nwabueze, equally hinted that they also monitor the activities of both their resident and nonresident entrepreneurs to ensure that they don’t go against the rules of engagement.

The Centre boss disclosed that their major mandate is commercialization of research and development results.