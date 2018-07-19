Nigeria Government Unveils New National Carrier

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika has unveiled the brand of new Nigeria’s national carrier Nigeria Air, as well as the logo at the Farnborough International Airshow in London.

During the unveiling, the Minister said, “this will be a National Carrier that is Private sector-led and driven. It is a business, not a social service. Government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it. The investors will have full responsibility for this.”

“The Nigerian Government will not own more than 5% (maximum) of the new National Carrier. Government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it,” Sirika restated.

He added that government is in talks with aircraft providers, “We’ve been talking to Airbus and Boeing (and they’re present at this event) regarding the aircraft for and we will be making announcements very soon. We are currently negotiating.”

