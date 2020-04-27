Nigeria Has 91 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Number Now 1,273

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday confirmed 91 new cases of COVID-19 outbreak in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 1,273.

The NCDC also said five new patients have been confirmed dead as a result of the virus in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 40.

The centre said the 91 new infections were recorded in 15 states and the FCT, and these included Lagos (43), Sokoto (8), Taraba (6), Kaduna (5), Gombe (5) and FCT (3).

The others are Ondo (3), Edo (3), Oyo (3), Rivers (3), Bauchi (3) and Osun (2), with Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ebonyi and Kebbi recording one each.

According to the agency, Nigeria as at Sunday had recorded 994 Active Cases by 11:50 p.m, while 239 infected persons had been treated and discharged.

The NCDC also stated that one case previously reported in Lagos was now an Ondo State case.

This means the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is 731, and 8 in Ondo State.