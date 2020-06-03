Nigeria Has Second Highest COVID-19 Burden In Africa – WHO

By Emmanuel Adigwe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that Nigeria has the second highest burden of COVID-19 in Africa.

The body stated this in its Twitter handle, @WHOAFRO, stressing that COVID-19 cases on the continent had risen to over 150, 000, with South Africa leading with 34,357 infections and 705 deaths, while Nigeria has 10,578 cases and 299 deaths.

It said: “There are over 150,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa with more than 63,000 recoveries and 4,200 deaths. South Africa and Nigeria have the highest reported cases on the continent. Algeria is third with 9,513 confirmed cases and 661 deaths. Ghana is fourth with 8,070 reported cases and 36 deaths, while Cameroon recorded 6,397 confirmed cases and 191 deaths.”

The report also disclosed that Lesotho, Seychelles and Namibia are the countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in Africa with Lesotho having only two confirmed cases with zero death, Seychelles had 11 and zero death, while Namibia had confirmed 25 cases with no death.