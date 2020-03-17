Nigeria High Commission In Canada Suspends Passport Processing Over Covid-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, has suspended passport application processing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in its community.

In a statement, the high commission said that the suspension was effective immediately and would last until further notice.

However, issuance of Emergency Travel Certificates (ETC) and visas would continue for those who needed to travel urgently, the statement stated.

The statement further reads: “This measure is in line with the Canadian government’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s guideline of “social distancing” as a “community mitigation strategy” to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“It is a conscious effort by government to reduce contact between people and hopefully stem community transmission of the virus.

“Applicants for ETC and visas should, as usual, forward their applications by mail, attaching the relevant documents.

“The ETC or visa would be processed and mailed back to the applicants accordingly.”