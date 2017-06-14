Nigeria ICT University Enugu Campus is Ready, Says FG Implementation Committee

Photo caption: Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of the federal government implementation committee on the proposed Nigeria’s ICT university have expressed satisfaction with the state of facilities at the Digital Bridge Institute DBI, Enugu, designated as one of the campuses of the institution, declaring that the Enugu centre is ready for the take off.

African Examiner reports that the proposed ICT University will be a multi-campus institution of the present Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as located in Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, Kano, Asaba and Yola.

Speaking with Newsmen on Tuesday, after conducting a physical assessment of the (DBI) in Enugu, some members of the committee said they were highly impressed with the facilities on ground in Enugu centre.

Members of the Committee in the assessment team includes, Dr. Henry Nkemadu, Matthew A. Olaniyan and Mr Osita Okechuwu, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON).

In his remarks, the VON D-G announced the readiness of the Enugu campus for the take off of the university, which he said is the first of its kinds in the Nigeria.

Okechuwu, who hails from Enugu state, expressed satisfaction with the state of the facilities at the site, including buildings, road infrastructure, and equipment.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government had mandated the Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu to forthwith set up a University of ICT, in recognition of the continuous frenetic growth pace of Information Communications Technology (ICT) and the huge impact on the economy which country that harvests the technical talents and specialists it can engender.

“In fulfillment of Mr. President’s objective to set up University of ICT, so as to enhance learning environment and create millions of jobs through skilled ICT workforce, the Ministry of Communications set up an implementation committee, chaired by erudite Professor Julius Okojie, former Secretary of National University Commission (NUC) and Dr Amina Sambo Magaji as Secretary.

The VON boss, hinted that the committee was further mandated to determine the additional requirements for the University to meet with international best practices.

He also disclosed that the university would be run on a public/private sector partnership (PPP), stressing that multinational ICT companies like CISCO and motorolla would be involved.

Also speaking, Henry Nkemadu, another member of the Committee who represented the NCC said the facilities at the centre were enough to ensure that the university takes off, adding, that once approval is given by the Federal Executive council, the University will take off.

Nkemadu, disclosed that the University would offer undergraduate and post graduate courses, adding that the fee may not be as high as that of private universities, because of the government private sector partnership.

