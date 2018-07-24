Nigeria Immigration Service Arrests, Deports 75 Illegal Immigrants

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, has repatriated 75 illegal immigrants arrested in parts of the state.

Comptroller incharge of the state, Madam Dora Amahian who disclosed this to newsmen Monday in her office, in Enugu said they were arrested in parts of the state during a raid operation carried out by operatives of the command and were sent back to their respective countries on Friday.

According to her, the Service embarked on the raid following public outcry and complaints over alleged nefarious and shoddy activities of the immigrants whom she said, were chased away from neighbouring Anambra state.

“Most of them came into Enugu state because they saw it as a safe haven for them, adding that some were very violent during their arrest.

The Enugu NIS boss, hinted that the immigrants came from Cameroon, Niger – Republic, among other neighbouring African nations, and were sent back to their respectives countries via their borders.

Amahian however, urged members of the public to avail the command with useful information that could assist her get rid of other illegal immigrants still living in parts of the state.

“We want to call on members of the public to always avails us with necessary information that could help us get rid of these illegal immigrants.

The Comptroller, said the command had embarked on proper screening and profiling which led to the detection of the illegal immigrants .

Some of the immigrants according to the Comptroller, said they have lived in Nigeria for between 10 to 20 years.

She stated that even though, Nigeria is not chasing away citizens of fellow ECOWAS nation’s who love to reside in the country, such immigrants must endeavour to do the needful, by obtaining all the necessary documents, including resident permit.

Please follow and like us: