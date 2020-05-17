Nigeria Impounds UK Aircraft For Operating Illegal Commercial Flights

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government (FG) has impounded an aircraft belonging to British company for operating illegal commercial flights into Nigeria without due approval.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, announced this Sunday via his Twitter handle –@hadisirika.

Senator Sirika alleged that the erring company – Flair Aviation, was authorised to conduct only humanitarian flights, however it was caught to have been operating commercial flights.

The Minister said in addition to the seizure, a “maximum penalty” would be imposed on the company for the contravention of FG’s ban on the international commercial flights as part of measures to check the spread of ravaging coronavirus.

Sirika’s tweet said: “COVID-19. Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably, we caught them conducting commercial flights.

This is callous! The craft is impounded, the crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve’’.