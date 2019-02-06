Nigeria, Lebanon Partner on Diaspora Investment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria and Lebanon are in the process of increasing the investment potentials of their Diaspora for the development of both countries.

The Lebanon Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Houssam Diak gave this assurance when he paid a courtesy visit on Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, in Abuja.

Diak said that his country and Nigeria will collaborate on how to explore the potentials of their Diaspora for the growth and development of both countries.

“We speak on possible cooperation about Lebanon and Nigerian on Diaspora and how to take the advantage of our potential of our people outside the countries, our experts on the investment level and our achievement level.

“We are thinking of having something together in future that could be of benefit to Nigeria and Lebanon Diaspora with the benefit of Nigeria,” he said.

Diak, said his country had a Diaspora initiative at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that oversee the conferences for the Diaspora all over the world

“We have Lebanese Diaspora which is the body established at the Foreign Affairs Ministry which is in charge of conferences outside Lebanon; they will be in Nigeria next month for a conference on Lebanese Diaspora

“And every year the ministry convenes a conference on Lebanese Diaspora in the five continents to take care of the potential of Lebanese Diaspora in those countries,” he said.

He congratulated Nigeria for joining the league of those having a full-fledged Commission for its Diaspora, saying it will fast track mutual huge benefits for the country and its citizens abroad.

Responding, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa commended the Ambassador for the visit, saying there are a lot of things that the two countries could do together when it comes to Diaspora matters.

“We look forward to partner with you and beside that we have a huge number of Lebanese Diaspora in Nigeria.

“Looking at the key issue you have said especially on investment and a lot of things, we can do together so we look forward to working with you for the benefit of both countries and its Diaspora,” she said.

Nigeria had in November 2018 had its maiden Diaspora summit where Nigerians abroad and their investors showcased what they can do for the country in various areas of investments ranging from agriculture, oil and gas, roads, health, education and transportation.

Signed.

Abdur-Rahman Balogun

S.A. Media to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa

