Nigeria Loses $850m to Gas Flaring —DPR

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said that Nigeria, the ninth largest gas producing nation in the world, lost over 850 million dollars to gas flaring in 2015.

Mrs Pat Maseli, Deputy Director, Head, Upstream, DPR, gave the statistics at the just concluded 10th Annual Sub-Saharan Africa Oil and Gas Conference in Houston, Texas, U.S.

This is according to a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos on Sunday by Mr Sonny Oputa, Chairman, Energy Corporate African, the organiser of the conference.

Maseli said that the development led to a loss of 3,500 megawatts of electricity generation and about 400 million dollars carbon credit value emission.

She said, “55 million Barrels of Oil Equivalent (BOE) was lost and 25 million tons of carbon dioxide emitted.

“The country is recording decline, but the scale of gas flaring is still worrisome’’.

She said that with almost 8 billion cubic meters of gas flared annually, according to satellite data, Nigeria had the seventh largest gas flaring in the world.

“At the same time, approximately 75 million Nigerians lack access to electricity.

“In recent years, Nigeria has shown significant progress by reducing gas flaring by about 2 billion cubic metres from 2012 to 2015,’’ she was quoted as saying./NAN

