Nigeria May Host 2020 Para Power Lifting World Championship

Posted by Latest News, Sports Monday, May 6th, 2019


From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

…As Enugu Emerge Winner Of 1st South East Tourney

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria is to host the 2020 edition of the World Cup Para Powerlifting and 2021 intercontinental Championship, President of the Power Lifting Federation of Nigeria, Queen Nwankwo, has hinted just as Team Enugu emerged overall winners in the just concluded south- East championship of the sport.

Nwankwo, who disclosed this weekend at the end of a 3- day maiden edition of south east  Para Power Lifting competition held at the gymnasium indoor sports hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu, said the federation is doing everything within its capacity to ensure  that the global tournament takes place in Nigeria as proposed.

She, however, warned Physically Challenged Athletes against use of drugs, stressing that the association under her watch would not tolerate or accept the use of drugs, which remains destructive and harmful to them.

The federation president applauded the participated Athletes for giving good account of themselves and promised that she will continue to monitor and support them.

At the end of the competition, which was organised by the Para Powerlifting Federation of Nigeria, in conjunction  with Enugu State Association of the sport, Enugu emerged overall winners with 5 gold, 3 silver medal while Imo state came second  with(5 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze), Anambra state clinched the 3rd position with (3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze).

Ebonyi state took the 4th position with (2 gold) while Abia went home with the 5th position after winning   (1 gold, 1 silver 1 bronze)

The sporting event was graced by the Enugu state commissioners for sports, Mr Joseph Udedi, Directors, of sports from the participating states,  representatives from the ministry of Youth and Sports, amongst others.

African Examiner Correspondent who covered the tournament reports that the ceremony came to climax with presentation of Awards, Certificates and medals to the athletes, coaches and organisers of the tournament.

 

