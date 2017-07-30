Nigeria: Muslim Professionals Resolve to Tackle Restructuring

Photo caption: (L-R) Alhaji Mikail Adegoke Mumuni, Public Affairs Secretary; Alhaji Wasiu Showole, Finacial Secretary; Barrister Musibau Oyefeso, National Amir (President) and Engineer Musibau Sanusi, Secretary General.

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the raging debate for and against restructuring and trailing confusion among members of the public, a group of Muslim men in business and profession, The Companion has resolved to organize a National Dialogue on the ”desirability or otherwise” of reforming the Nigerian Federation.

The decision to this effect was taken over the weekend at the association’s Expanded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja.

The 4th edition of the confab, according to a press statement issued Sunday by The Companion’s Public Affairs Secretary, Alhaji Mikail Adegoke Mumuni, is billed to take place in Lagos on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

Speaking at the meeting, the group’s National Amir (President), Bar. Musibau Oyefeso said the proposed National Discourse “is The Companion’s modest contribution to help chart the course for good governance in Nigeria and harmonious co-existence among its people.”

He added “there has being a lot of antagonism and suspicion by protagonists of restructuring and those opposed to it, to such an extent that Nigerians are now somewhat confused as to whether or not it will be of any benefit in our continuous search for progress and national re-birth.”

The meeting was attended by Hon. Abiodun Olasupo, a serving Lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency of Oyo State, South West Nigeria and delegates from different parts of the country.

Hon. Olasupo in his address, urged The Companion to “shop for Speakers from across the country to make the discourse an all inclusive affair in order to help resolve the contentious issue of restructuring.”

The expanded NEC meeting also featured health talk which was discussed by Imam Abdul-Jelil Kelani, a pharmacist at the National Hospital on “Drugs and Managing Health Challenges at the age of 40 years and above” among other agenda.

While noting that many ailments were associated with old age, the pharmacist called on Nigerians to adopt healthy life-styles which will reduce the effects of such and cultivate the habit of periodic medical check-ups.

