Nigeria Raises Alarm Over Shortage of Face Mask to Combat COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government (FG) has raised alarm over the inadequacy of the face mask in the country, to prevent the spread and contracting of the dreaded Coronavirus.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr.Boss Mustapha revealed this at a Coronavirus press briefing Thursday in Abuja

Against this backdrop, the SGF urged Nigerian tailors to start mass producing face mask, using the country’s local fabrics.

Mr. Mustapha maintained it was time for Nigerian tailors to start producing locally made face mask with “our fabric,” adding that with such move, the risk of infecting others would be reduced.

“It is critical to repeat, however, that compliance with the advisories for personal hygiene, social distancing, restriction of movement, early reporting of symptoms and wearing of masks regularly, especially in public, remain the best measures for the prevention of infections and to slow down the spread,” Mustapha said.

The SGF call is in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), recent recommendation for the use of cloth for face covering so as to help reserve surgical masks or N-95 respirators for medical professionals fighting the virus.

The SGF, however, appealed to Nigerians to take responsibility and play their roles properly.

“As we all know, we were in a state of war against an invisible enemy.

“Let me also advise that whenever you are outside the confines of your homes, make sure it is for very legitimate reasons covered by the exemption or within the hours relaxed for the purchase of basic items.

“Similarly, you should carry with you a valid means of identification. Finally, I urge everyone to please exercise patience in communicating with the Law Enforcement Agents assigned to ensure compliance with the Presidential Orders,” he said.

Mustapha added that the PTF would continue to count on the cooperation of all Nigerians in their effort to contain the spread of virus.

In the meantime, the PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu said donors of palliatives should work with local authorities to ensure social order is maintained during distribution of essential items.

He also counseled survivors of the COVID-19 to tell their stories, at their own discretion.