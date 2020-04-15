Nigeria Receives N21b Financial Aid From EU To Combat COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The European Union (EU) has pledged to donate the sum of $55m about (N21b) Nigeria to boost the country’s fight against coronavirus.

Head of the EU delegation during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja, Ambassador Karlsen described the donation, channelled through the UN COVID-19 basket fund as the largest single contribution to the response in Nigeria and the largest support that EU is providing anywhere outside Europe.

The EU Ambassador congratulated President Buhari for “a very powerful address to the nation last night”, especially when he stressed that the current situation was not joke.

Mr. Karlsen commended Buhari for ‘’taking bold and necessary measures.”

In addition, the diplomat announced that the EU was mobilising other sources of funding, noting that they have already paid 1.2 million Euros to UNICEF and goods purchased through the same funding which are expected in the country soon.

While confirming the payment after the meeting between President Buhari said the donation would go a long way in supporting Nigeria’s efforts at controlling and containing the virus to prevent community spread, as well as revitalise the national health care systems.

The President according to a post on Twitter used the occasion to express sincere condolences of the Government and people of Nigeria to EU-member countries and families who lost their loved ones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.’’