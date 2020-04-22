Nigeria Records 117 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Jump to 782

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 117 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), pandemic outbreak in the country.

This brings the total number of cases confirmed to 782.

According to the NCDC, 59 cases were discovered in Lagos, 23 in FCT, 14 in Kano, six in Borno, four in Kastina , three in Ogun, while one each in Rivers and Bauchi.

In its tweet late on Tuesday evening, the most recent data of COVID-19 in country, were 782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths, and 197 people have recovered and discharged.

NCDC stated that there were 560 Active Cases of COVID-19 in the country.

“As at 11:25 pm April 21, breakdown of cases by states in the country, Lagos-430, FCT-118, Kano-73, Osun-20, Ogun-20, Oyo-16, Katsina-16, Edo-15, Kwara-9, Kaduna-9,, Akwa Ibom-9, Borno-9, Bauchi-8, Gombe-5, Delta-4, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1 and Sokoto-1,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the agency said that five cases previously reported in Lagos State have been transferred to Ogun State.

“Therefore, Lagos has reported 430 confirmed cases while Ogun has reported 20 confirmed cases,” it noted.

It added that the agency’s Rapid Response Team was in Osun State to support with ongoing COVID-19 response in the State.

NCDC said that in the past week, activities conducted include assessment of isolation centres at Ejigbo and Osogbo, risk communication and active field surveillance.

Nigerians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease.

Other steps the public should take include: Monitoring for symptoms, practicing social distancing, avoiding touching frequently touched items and regularly washing their hands.

Under the lockdown order, Lagos, FCT and Ogun states residents should stay at home unless they are essential workers, they are not permitted to leave their residences until April 26, except to carry out essential errands and seek essential services, such as going to the food store and health services.