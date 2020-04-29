Nigeria Records 195 New Cases of COVID -19 As Death Toll Rises to 44

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 195 new cases of COVID -19 in the country.

According to the agency in its daily briefing late Tuesday, Lagos State recorded the highest number of 80 new cases.

NCDC announced that 38 new cases were also recorded in Kano, some hours after its testing centre was reopened.

It disclosed that Ogun and Bauchi states each, recorded 15 new cases.

Similarly, it confirmed Gombe recorded 10 new cases, followed by Sokoto with nine new cases, five each in Edo and Jigawa, and two new cases in Zamfara.

The remaining includes: Rivers, Enugu, Delta, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja all recorded one new case each.

According to NCDC, Nasarawa is the latest Nigerian state to record an index case – which was a traveller who recently arrived the state from Kano which has recorded the third highest number of confirmed cases in Nigeria.

In the meantime, NCDC has confirmed that a total of 1532 cases have now been recorded in 33 states and the FCT.

The number of deaths NCDC also confirmed has risen to 44.