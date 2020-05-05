Nigeria Records 245 New COVID-19 Cases in 16 States; Total Now 2,802

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday recorded 245 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 2,802.

The NCDC also said that six new patients have been confirmed dead to the virus in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 93.

The agency on its confirmed twitter handle on Monday night said that the 245 new cases were recorded from 16 states.

“76-Lagos, 37-Katsina, 32-Jigawa, 23-Kano, 19-FCT, 18-Borno, 10-Edo, 9-Bauchi, 6-Adamawa, 5 each from Oyo, and Ogun, while one each from, Ekiti, Osun, Benue, Niger and Zamfara,” it said .

According to NCDC, as at 11;45 pm, May 4, Nigeria has 2802 Active Cases of COVID-19 and 417 Treated and Discharge in the country.

The agency, however, lamented that Nigerians failed to substantially comply with the social distancing practice and guidelines during the first day (Monday) that Lagos and Abuja partially reopened for business.

“We can produce all the guidelines in the world, we can preach, hold press conferences, but if organisations are not going to support the implementation of these measures and help us manage the risk, how do we want to manage and mitigate the risk of exposure, the risk of transmission?” Dr Chike Ihekweazu, Director General of the NCDC lamented.