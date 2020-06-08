Nigeria Records 260 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 12,486

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC), has announced 260 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 12,486.

The NCDC announced this on Sunday through its official Twitter handle.

The centre said that as at June 7, 2020, 260 new confirmed cases where recorded in 19 states.

It also said that 12 deaths, bringing the total number to 354.

The centre added that 3,959 patients have been treated and discharged.

The health agency stated that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 12,486 cases have been confirmed, 3,959 cases have been discharged and 354 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency said that the 260 new cases were reported from 19 states- Abia (67), FCT(40), Lagos(38), Ogun(19), Gombe(16), Edo(14), Imo(9), Kwara(8), Katsina(8), Nasarawa(8), Borno(8), Kaduna(6), Bauchi(5), Ekiti(4), Niger(2), Ondo(2), Plateau(2), Kano(2),Sokoto(2).

NAN, reports that scientists are still learning about the disease, and think that the virus began in animals.

At some point, one or more humans acquired infection from an animal, and those infected humans began transmitting infection to other humans.

The disease spreads from person to person through infected air droplets that are projected during sneezing or coughing.

It can also be transmitted when humans have contact with hands or surfaces that contain the virus and touch their eyes, nose, or mouth with the contaminated hands.

COVID-19 was first reported in China, but it has now spread throughout the world. (NAN)