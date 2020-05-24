W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigeria Records 313 New COVID-19 Cases; Lagos Leads With 148

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again, the number of COVID-19 in Nigeria is on the increase as the country has just recorded 313 new confirmed cases.

Also, Lagos the Nigeria’s epicenter of the virus recorded 148 – the highest of the newly confirmed incidents.

The latest figure as released late Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily briefing has brought to 7,839 – the total number of confirmed cases in the country. NCDC tweet stated:

313 new cases of #COVID19;

The breakdown is:

148-Lagos
36-FCT
‪27-Rivers
‪19-Edo
‪13-Kano
12-Ogun
11-Ebonyi
8-Nasarawa
8-Delta
7-Oyo
6- Plateau
5-Kaduna
4-Kwara
3-Akwa Ibom
3-Bayelsa
2-Niger
1-Anambra

‪7839 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
‪Discharged: 2263
‪Deaths: 226

