Nigeria Records 313 New COVID-19 Cases; Lagos Leads With 148 Sunday, May 24th, 2020
By Ganiyu Nasirudeen, Lagos
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again, the number of COVID-19 in Nigeria is on the increase as the country has just recorded 313 new confirmed cases.
Also, Lagos the Nigeria’s epicenter of the virus recorded 148 – the highest of the newly confirmed incidents.
The latest figure as released late Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily briefing has brought to 7,839 – the total number of confirmed cases in the country. NCDC tweet stated:
313 new cases of #COVID19;
The breakdown is:
148-Lagos
36-FCT
27-Rivers
19-Edo
13-Kano
12-Ogun
11-Ebonyi
8-Nasarawa
8-Delta
7-Oyo
6- Plateau
5-Kaduna
4-Kwara
3-Akwa Ibom
3-Bayelsa
2-Niger
1-Anambra
7839 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 2263
Deaths: 226
