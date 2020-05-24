Nigeria Records 313 New COVID-19 Cases; Lagos Leads With 148

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again, the number of COVID-19 in Nigeria is on the increase as the country has just recorded 313 new confirmed cases.

Also, Lagos the Nigeria’s epicenter of the virus recorded 148 – the highest of the newly confirmed incidents.

The latest figure as released late Sunday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily briefing has brought to 7,839 – the total number of confirmed cases in the country. NCDC tweet stated:

313 new cases of #COVID19;

The breakdown is:

148-Lagos

36-FCT

‪27-Rivers

‪19-Edo

‪13-Kano

12-Ogun

11-Ebonyi

8-Nasarawa

8-Delta

7-Oyo

6- Plateau

5-Kaduna

4-Kwara

3-Akwa Ibom

3-Bayelsa

2-Niger

1-Anambra

‪7839 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

‪Discharged: 2263

‪Deaths: 226