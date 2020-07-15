Nigeria Records 463 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises to 33,616

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 463 new COVID-19 cases in the country as total infections rose to 33,616.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday.

The NCDC said that as at the July, 14, there were 463 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths recorded in the country.

The agency stated that till date, 33,616 cases had been confirmed, 13,792 cases discharged and 754 deaths had been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It stated that the 463 new cases were reported from 17 states.

The NCDC stated that 128 of the new cases were reported in Lagos, 92 in Kwara and 39 in Enugu .

Others states with cases were Delta (33), Edo (29), Plateau (28), Kaduna (23), Oyo (15), Ogun (14), Osun (14), FCT (12), Ondo (9), Rivers (9), Abia (8), Bayelsa (5), Ekiti (3), and Borno (2).