Nigeria Records 490 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 24,567

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria on Sunday recorded 490 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 24,567.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle.

The NCDC said that the 490 new reported in 20 states.

The centre also reported seven deaths.

The centre said Lagos recorded 118 cases while Delta has 84 cases and Ebonyi recorded 68 new cases.

Others are FCT-56 Plateau-39 Edo-29 Katsina-21 Imo-13 Ondo-12 Adamawa-11 Osun-8 Ogun-8 Rivers-6 Kano-5 Enugu-3 Bauchi-3 Akwa Ibom-3 Kogi-1 Oyo-1 Bayelsa-1

The NCDC said that 130,154 samples have been collected from 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.