Nigeria Records 501 New Cases Of COVID-19 As Total Hits 15,682

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria recorded 501 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total infections to 15,682.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Saturday on its official Twitter handle.

The centre also said that it recorded eight deaths.

The health agency said that Lagos State reported the highest number of cases with 195 new cases and the FCT was second with 50 new infections.

Other states with new cases include Kano (42), Kaduna (27), Edo (26), Oyo (22), Imo (21), Gombe (17), Benue (12), Enugu (12), Delta (11), Anambra (11), Ebonyi (10), Nasarawa (9), Ogun (9), Bauchi (8), Kebbi (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Jigawa (3), Katsina (3), Yobe (2), Borno (2), Kwara (1) and Ondo (1).

The NCDC said that out of the 15,682; 10,174 are active cases while 5,101 cases have been treated and discharged.

The centre said Nigeria recorded a total 407 deaths in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency noted that the spread of the coronavirus has been attributed to large gatherings by so many countries, therefore there’s a need to follow strict guidelines inorder to curb the spread of the virus.