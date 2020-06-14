W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigeria Records 501 New Cases Of COVID-19 As Total Hits 15,682

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, June 14th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria recorded 501 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total infections to 15,682.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Saturday on its official Twitter handle.

The centre also said that it recorded eight deaths.

The health agency said that Lagos State reported the highest number of cases with 195 new cases and the FCT was second with 50 new infections.

Other states with new cases include Kano (42), Kaduna (27), Edo (26), Oyo (22), Imo (21), Gombe (17), Benue (12), Enugu (12), Delta (11), Anambra (11), Ebonyi (10), Nasarawa (9), Ogun (9), Bauchi (8), Kebbi (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Jigawa (3), Katsina (3), Yobe (2), Borno (2), Kwara (1) and Ondo (1).

The NCDC said that out of the 15,682; 10,174 are active cases while 5,101 cases have been treated and discharged.

The centre said Nigeria recorded a total 407 deaths in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency noted that the spread of the coronavirus has been attributed to large gatherings by so many countries, therefore there’s a need to follow strict guidelines inorder to curb the spread of the virus.

Related Posts

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=52787

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

VIDEO: Eviction of NIDCOM staff from NCC Complex

advertisement

Advertisement

Classified Adverts