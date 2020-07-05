Nigeria Records 544 Daily New Cases Of COVID-19, Infections Reach 28,711

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria has recorded 544 new COVID-19 cases, a development which has taken the country’s total infection tally to 28,711.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

NCDC said that as of July, 5. 2020, 544 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in the country.

The health agency said that the 544 new cases were reported from 19 states thus – Lagos (199), Ebonyi (65),Oyo (47), Ondo (46), Ogun (31), Edo (30), FCT (28), Katsina (25), Plateau (15), Bayelsa (11), and Kaduna (10).

Others are Adamawa (10), Akwa Ibom (8), Gombe (7), Kano (4), Taraba (3), Rivers (2), Abia (2), and Ekiti (1).

According to the agency, till date, while 28,711 cases have been confirmed, 11,665 cases have been discharged and 645 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.