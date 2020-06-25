Nigeria Records 594 New COVID-19 Cases

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria has announced 594 new cases of covid-19 even as the total infections rose to 22,614.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced Thursday the new figure on its official twitter handle.

African Examiner reports that seven deaths were recorded from the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 549.

The health agency said the new cases were reported in 22 states.

They are: Lagos-159, Delta-106, Ondo-44, FCT-34, Edo-34, Oyo-33, Kaduna-33, Enugu-28, Katsina-25, Imo-22, Adamawa-15, Ogun-12, Osun-11, Abia-8, Rivers-6, Nasarawa-5, Bauchi-5, Niger-5, Kebbi-4, Ekiti-3, Plateau-1, Taraba-1