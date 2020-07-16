Nigeria Records 643 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 34,259

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 643 new COVID-19 cases in the country as total infections from the virus rise to 34,259.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

The centre said that 643 new confirmed cases and six deaths were recorded in the country as of July 15.

According to the centre, till date, 34,259 cases have been confirmed, 13,999 cases discharged, while 760 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said that the 643 new cases recorded were reported from 19 states thus, Lagos (230), Oyo (69), FCT (51), Edo (43), Osun (35), Rivers (30), Ebonyi (30), Kaduna (28), and Ogun (27).

Others were, Ondo (23), Plateau (20), Benue (17), Enugu (16), Imo (10), Delta (6), Kano (4), Nasarawa (2), Kebbi (1), and Ekiti (1).