Nigeria Records 661 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Number Now 19,808

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria recorded 667 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 19,808.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Saturday through its official Twitter handle.

NCDC said that the 661 new confirmed cases were reported in 14 states, with 19 deaths.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 230 new cases and Rivers was second with 127 new infections.

Others are Delta(83), FCT(60), Oyo(51), Edo(31),Bayelsa(27), Kaduna(25), Plateau(13), Ondo(6), Nasarawa(3), Ekiti(2), Kano(2), Borno(1).

The NCDC said out of the 19,808 confirmed cases, 12, 584 are active while 6,718 cases have been treated and discharged.