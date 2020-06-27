Nigeria Records 684 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 23,298

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria has recorded 684 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 23,298.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Friday through its official Twitter handle.

NCDC said that the 684 new confirmed cases were from 19 states, with five deaths as at June 26.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 259 new cases followed by Oyo with 79 new infections.

Others were: Katsina-69, Delta-66, Rivers-46, Ogun-23, Edo-22, Osun-22, Ebonyi-21, FCT-20, Kaduna-16, Ondo-10, Imo-9, Abia-9, Gombe-5, Plateau-4, Bauchi-4, Ekiti-2 and Anambra-1.

The NCDC said that till date, 23,298 cases had been confirmed, with 14, 491 active cases; 8,253 treated and discharged cases; 125,090 samples collected, and 554 deaths recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.