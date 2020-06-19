Nigeria Records Highest Single Day COVID-19 Infection; Announces 745 New Cases

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria has recorded 745 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 18,480.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Thursday through its official Twitter handle.

NCDC said that the 745 new confirmed cases were from 21 states, with six deaths as at June 18.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 280 new cases and Oyo was second with 103 new infections.

Amongst others were Ebonyi (72), FCT (60), Imo (46), Edo (34), Delta (33), Rivers (25), Kaduna (23), Ondo (16), Katsina (12), Kano (10), Bauchi (8), Borno (7), Kwara (5), Gombe (4), Sokoto (2), Enugu (2), Yobe (1), Osun (1), Nasarawa (1).

The NCDC said that till date, 18,480 cases have been confirmed; 11,698 active cases; 6,307 cases treated and discharged; 106,006 samples collected, and 475 deaths recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.