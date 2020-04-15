Nigeria Reports 34 New COVID-19 Cases In 5 States as Total Figure Jumps To 407

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 34 new positive cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest cases were from Lagos, Kano, Kastina, Delta and Niger States, as total number of infections in the country rises to 407.

NCDC, through its verified Twitter account, on Wednesday said that the 34 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded as follows: Lagos – 18, Kano – 12, Kastina -2, Delta -1 and Niger -1.

According to NCDC, as at 11:20 p.m. April 15, there are 407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in 20 states in Nigeria, while 128 have been discharged and 12 deaths recorded.

As of 11:20 p.m, April 15, Nigeria has 267 Active Cases with 128 treated and discharged. Majority of the active cases are in a stable condition.

As it stands: Lagos has a total of 232 positive cases, while the FCT and Osun have 58 and 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, respectively.

Others are Ogun – 9, Edo – 15, Oyo – 11, Bauchi – six, Kaduna – six, Akwa Ibom – six, Katsina – seven, Kwara – four, Ondo – three, Delta – four, Kano – 16 , Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Benue – one, Niger – two and Anambra – one.

Meanwhile, 16 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from isolation centres in Lagos State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed this on his Twitter handle.

They were discharged after each tested negative twice to the virus.

The development brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from facilities in the state to 85.

The governor disclosed that three of the 16 patients who recovered from the virus and were discharged were foreigners – one of them is British, one Chinese and one Polish.

Fourteen of the patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital In Yaba, while the remaining two were from the Onikan Isolation Centre.

Kaduna State has also discharged one COVID-19 patient from the Infectious Disease Centre in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni, who confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the patient had fully recovered after treatment at the isolation centre.

She said that two consecutive tests conducted on the patient came out negative on Tuesday, 14 April 2020.

The FCT has also discharged nine people who previously tested positive for the COVID-19.

Mr Mohammad Bello, the FCT Minister, announced this on Wednesday, while giving updates on the virus in Abuja.

Bello stated that the patients were returned to their homes having tested negative for COVID-19.