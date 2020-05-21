Nigeria Senate President Distributes COVID-19 Palliatives in Yobe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has distributed food palliatives to thousands of residents in Damaturu and the six local government areas in Yobe North Senatorial District of Yobe State.

The local governments are: Bade, Nguru, Jakusko, Yusufari, Karasuwa, and Machina, respectively.

The gesture by Senator Lawan was aimed at providing relief to residents in Damaturu, the State Capital and his Constituency, who are affected by the lockdown policy following the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The distribution of palliatives was accompanied with the provision of infrared thermometers, chemicals for disinfection, spraying machines, hand sanitizers, face masks, hand gloves and boots.

Also to be provided are Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to some hospitals across the various local governments in Yobe North Senatorial District.

The distribution of the palliatives which commenced with a first phase on 28 April, 2020; entered its second phase on May 9, 2020; and will be concluded with a third phase to be carried out on Thursday, May 21, 2020 to compliment the Ramadan celebrations.

Among materials already distributed in the two phases are: Seven trucks of Rice, ten trucks of sugar, 4 trucks of millet, and three thousand (3000) cartons of turkey oil among other consumables and food items.