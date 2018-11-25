W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigeria, Senegal To Strengthen Relations In Trade, Energy, Security

Posted by Latest News, West Africa Sunday, November 25th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)  – Nigeria and Senegal have agreed to strengthen their bilateral relation in the areas of economic, trade and industry tourism, security, defence, energy, agriculture and education, among others, Senegalese Foreign Minister, Sidiki Kaba said.

Kaba said this in Dakar after a meeting with his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama, who was on a working visit to Senegal to enhance the two countries bilateral relations.

While expressing concern on the inability of the two countries joint commission to meet in the last 20 years, he stressed the need to build on the existing relations between them.

“We have identified very strategic and important sectors of cooperation on which we would like to focus on.

“We emphasise on petroleum sector, security, tourism, banking, agriculture, industry, trade and investment, justice and education, to say a few.

“I will like to seize this opportunity to state my readiness to work with you to strengthen the relation between Senegal and Nigeria,” he said.

Kaba noted “the inadequacy and obsolescence” of the legal framework for cooperation between Dakar and Abuja, which has only five agreements.

“I am convinced that our two countries must and can do more, We need to work now to reverse this trend,” he said.

 

