Nigeria to Shutdown Lagos, Abuja Airports as Lagos Reduces Public Gathering to 20

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the cases of Coronavirus jumps from 12 to 22, the Federal Government has announced indefinite closure of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, effective from Monday, March 23.

The planned shutdown was contained in a statement signed Saturday by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu.

The statement indicated that the closure of international flight operations at the Lagos and Abuja airports were in addition to the three other international airports in Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt closure for flight operations.

According to Capt Nuhu, the closure would last till April 23, noting that emergency and essential flights could be operated from any of the airports within the period.

However, the NCAA boss clarified that domestic flight operations would continue in all airports in the country.

The statement said: “Further to our earlier letter on the restriction of international flights into Nigeria, we wish to inform you that effective Monday, 23rd March at 2300Z to 23rd April at 2300Z, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA) will be closed to all international flights.

“This is in addition to the closure of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (DNKN); Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (DNEN); and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa (DNPO) effective Saturday, 21 March at 2300Z.

“Henceforth, all airports in Nigeria are closed to all incoming international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights.

“Domestic flights will continue normal operations at all airports’’.

Meanwhile, in furtherance to its earlier move, the Lagos State Government has banned all religious and social gathering with over 20 people.

The latest announcement contradicted the earlier which reduced the number of people at the public gathering to 50.

The State Government announced the new move on its Facebook page after new 22 cases of coronavirus – also called Covid-19 were recorded in the country Saturday.

The message urged Lagos residents to adhere to the new directive.

On Saturday, the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed 10 new cases of the coronavirus disease in Nigeria out of which three were in the Federal Capital Territory and seven in Lagos State.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 22.

Ironically, the first and index case as well as the second, have both been discharged later on Friday.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu confirmed the discharge in his verified Twitter handle.

Reports said the 10 new cases are Nigerian nationals and nine of them travelled to Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The 10th case was said to have close contact with a previously confirmed case.