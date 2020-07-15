W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigerian Airforce Loses First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot

Wednesday, July 15th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Airforce has lost the first ever female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

According to the memo published by the Nigerian Airforce, Arotile died on Tuesday from head injuries after a road traffic accident at NAF Base, Kaduna.

African Examiner reports that Arotile hails from Kogi State and was commissioned into the Airforce in September 2017.

