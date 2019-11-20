Nigerian Army Decorates 23 New Generals

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday, decorated the newly promoted Major Generals and Brigadier Generals with their new ranks.

The decorated generals comprising one major general and 22 brigadier generals.

About 34 brigadier generals and 47 colonels were recently promoted to the next rank of major general and brigadier general respectively.

While congratulating the newly decorated generals, Buratai urged them to remain responsive in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

He said that the new ranks had placed the officers in position to take higher responsibilities, adding that they must be responsive to their troops as well as the training needs of their units.

“You must remain responsive to your duties, responsive to your troops, responsive to the training needs of your units,” he said.

