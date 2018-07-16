Nigerian Army Denies Alleged Attack On Soldiers in Borno

By Musediq Hamzat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army has debunked alleged attack on soldiers and capturing of military vehicles by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen Texas Chukwu in a statement issued Monday declared that the report was not only untrue but misleading as the incident was ‘’blown out of proportion’’.

‘’Contrary to the report, the Nigerian Army wishes to put the record straight on the issue and assure members of the public particularly residents of the North East to disregard the report as their safety is guaranteed’’ the statement said..

However, the Army Spokesman confirmed that there was an attempted attack on troops at Kwakwa and Chingori communities in Bama area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists as a result of difficult terrain where their vehicles broke down.

Chukwu added that the suspected terrorists attempted to cart away troops operational vehicles, but were successfully repelled by the soldiers with the support of the Nigerian Air Force.

‘’About 22 members of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. Efforts are being intensified by the troops to get the fleeing members of the Boko Haram terrorists.

‘’Unfortunately, one officer and a soldier sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at the military medical facility’’ the Army said.

