Nigerian Army Raises Alarm over Escaped Boko Haram Terrorists

Ayodele Afolabi, Abuja

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army has raised an alarm that some terrorists have escaped from samibisa forest to various parts of the country.

Acting Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman stated this in a statement Thursday night.

The Army urged the public, especially those in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa to be extra vigilant and be more security conscious.

The statement read: ”The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the public that due to the ongoing final clearance and occupation of Boko Haram terrorists hideouts in Sambisa forest, quite a number of them are escaping the theatre of operation in the North East to various parts of the country and elsewhere.

”Therefore, members of the public especially residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, are hereby requested to be extra vigilant, security conscious of strange movements or persons in the society.

”The public are also please requested to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action.

”We wish to reiterate our commitment of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year. We therefore solicit for more public support and cooperation to achieve that”.

