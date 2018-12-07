Nigerian Army Reviews Its Operations Contingency Plan Ahead of 2019 Election

Photo: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, says it has reviewed her operational contingency plan to checkmate current and emerging security challenges within its Area of responsibility with the aim of having a free, fair and credible poll.

It said the Division is equally professionally prepared to decisively deal with the contemporary and emerging security challenges within its Area of Operational Responsibility in tandem with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Vision which is “to have a Professionally Responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles”.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Army Deputy Director, Public Relations of the 82 Division, Colonel Sagir Musa, which was made available to African Examiner on Thursday in Enugu.

He said: “this resolution was one of the key agenda during a meeting held by the General Officer Commanding the Division Major General Emmanuel Kabuk, with his Formations and Units Commanders, Deputy Directors and Principal Staff Officers today Thursday the 6th of December 2018 at the 82 Division’s Conference Room.

“The meeting was held in line with the COAS Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai’s directive to GOCs, Formations and Units Commanders to review and fine-tune their Operations Contingency Plan towards ensuring Free, Fair and Credible 2019 General Elections and other sundry security challenges across the Nation, especially in the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).

The Division’s Spokesman, quoted General Kabuk as saying “that the COAS has given clear directives to the GOCs to pass on to Formations and Units Commanders especially as it relates to the Nigerian Army (NA) preparations and eventual conduct of the 2019 General Elections in their respective AORs.

According to him “the directives given by the COAS clearly explained how we should conduct ourselves during the 2019 Elections Period. He has directed that Commanders and indeed all NA personnel must remain apolitical, professional and responsive to all security challenges.”

“Therefore, towards achieving the COAS directives, he has further ordered that all Formations Commanders to immediately review their Contingency Plan towards ensuring Free, Fair and Credible 2019 General Elections which is the desire of the President, Commander in Chief.

The GOC also emphasized the disposition of the Division, which is in obedience to the COAS directive, to the effect “that there must be constant collaboration and synergy with other security agencies within the 82 Division AOR to ensure security, safety of lives and property of law abiding citizens in the South East Zone and indeed in any other part of the Division’s AOR.

“This posture should dominate the professional temperament of all Commanders and NA personnel in the Division, before, during and after the Yuletide, New Year and most importantly during the 2019 General Elections”. Sagir quoted the GOC .

“Similarly, as part of the COAS instruction, the GOC, during the meeting ordered that all operations must be led by the appropriate security agencies to be effectively supported by the NA where necessary. He warned miscreants/hoodlums and other trouble makers to change their ways or face the consequences of their criminal activities.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to cooperate with the Nigerian Army and indeed all other security agencies in our concerted efforts to ensure effective provision of security in the entire region and any other area within 82 Division AOR.

“The public are further urged to report any suspicious movement of persons, items or any other things of security interest to the nearest security location for necessary action.

It added that: “The Division wishes to assure all law abiding citizens of Nigeria in the South East Zone of the safety of their lives and property devoid of any form of harassment or molestation before, during and after the Yuletide, New Year and the oncoming General Elections.

“Commanders of 13 Brigade Calabar, 14 Brigade Ohafia, 34 Brigade Owerri, 44 Engineer Brigade, 54 Signal Brigade, 302 Artillery Regiment Onitsha, 82 Division Garrison, 24 Support Engineer Regiment Abakaliki and 103 Battallion Aukunanaw, as well as heads of sister security agencies in the zone attended the meeting. the statement hinted.

