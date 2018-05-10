Nigerian Envoy Assassinated in Sudan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Nigerian diplomat has been reportedly assassinated in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital.

The envoy dead body according to reports was found Thursday at his home in Khartoum.

A Dubai-based al-Arabiya television identified the late diplomat as the Consul General and described his death as an “assassination.”

There is no detail yet with respect to the sad incident, yet, the Police are said to be investigating it.

Officials from the Nigerian Embassy in Khartoum were said not be immediately available for comments.

However, posts on the social media suggested that the suspected assassins used a knife in the attack.

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir has, in recent months, carried out shake-up in the country’s security establishment. Specifically, al-Bashir in February 2018 replaced the heads of the army and intelligence service.

