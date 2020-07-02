Nigerian Fraudsters, Hushpuppi, Woodberry, Extradited to US

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Notorious suspected Nigerian fraudsters, Ramon Igbalode Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi and Olalekan Jacon Ponle a.k.a Mr. Woodberry have been extradited to the United States.

The official page of Dubai Police confirmed their extradition.

The two were arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates over high-level fraud, money-laundering and cyber-crimes.

FBI’s Director, Christopher Wray, thanked the Dubai Police for working towards extradition of the suspected cyber criminals.