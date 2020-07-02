W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigerian Fraudsters, Hushpuppi, Woodberry, Extradited to US

Thursday, July 2nd, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Notorious suspected Nigerian fraudsters, Ramon Igbalode Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi and Olalekan Jacon Ponle a.k.a Mr. Woodberry have been extradited to the United States.

The official page of Dubai Police confirmed their extradition.

The two were arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates over high-level fraud, money-laundering and cyber-crimes.

FBI’s Director, Christopher Wray, thanked the Dubai Police for working towards extradition of the suspected cyber criminals.

