Nigerian Government Has Received N792m Donations to Fight COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 says the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), has received N792 million as donations to eradicate the virus.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and PTF chairman, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja.

“The OAGF has published the details of inflow into the FGN COVID-19 Eradication Support Accounts.

“As at May 14th, N792 million was credited to the Treasury Single Account from various sources,” he said.

Mustpha commended the sacrifices of some ordinary Nigerians typified by some of the donations which were as low one hundred naira, meaning that they came from the purest of hearts.

He expressed PTF’s appreciation to several groups that had been supportive in the discharge of its mandate.

“We must recognise the support of the Nigeria Police, the armed forces, the intelligence community and the para-military services in maintaining security, carrying out enforcement and staying in the frontlines always,” he said.

The chairman lauded the Nigeria Air Force for providing the logistics that made it easy for the surveillance offered.

He also commended the Lagos Chapter of the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) for making hotels available to the Lagos State Government for use as isolation centres.

“Similarly, we recognise some airlines such as Dana, AERO Contractors and Bristow Helicopters for the support provided in the movement of logistics and supplies,” he said.

Noting that public discussion had centred on the need to look inwards for a local cure, he said that the PTF remained firmly supportive of local initiative but was also aware that it must follow laid down protocols.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been mandated to publish some of the guidelines for public consumption; we want to shift the conversation to the laboratories while awaiting results for the greater good of the nation.”