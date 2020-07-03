Nigerian Govt Did Not Give Akwa Ibom Any Money To Fight COVID-19 —Gov Emmanuel

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The government of Akwa Ibom State has refuted claims that the Nigerian government gave the state any financial aid in the fight against COVID-19.

The state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, stated this on Thursday during a media chat to update citizens on efforts of his government in the fight to curtail COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He said: “As I’m talking to you, I’m yet to receive one Naira from the federal government for the fight against Covid-19.

“A lot of people believe we are doing all these things because the federal government has given us so much money. No, not at all.

“We do this because we see our responsibility to save lives and I have said that I will be at the forefront of this fight.”

The governor also urged the people of the state to keep themselves safe as they partner with the government to stay free from the virus.

Emmanuel continued: “ It’s been a very challenging time and as I said during the last briefing that if God does not take this away as we have prayed then we must find a way to survive.

“I appreciate those who obey the guidelines and even those who do not obey, but mainly people working in our case management centres, call centres and security agents who have done a fantastic job within this period.”