Nigerian Govt Not Monitoring Citizens’ Phone Calls, Social Media Posts -Minister

Photo caption: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government (FG) has described as false, the information being circulated on the Social Media that under a purported Ministry of Interior Regulation, all phone calls and Social Media posts made by the citizens are to be monitored and recorded.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement issued Monday in Abuja, described the development as another example of disinformation that has permeated the media space, especially the Social Media.

The Minister alleged that the intention of those behind the false news was to give the impression that the FG was working to stifle freedom of speech, which is not the case.

”There is no regulation, old or new, from the Ministry of Interior or any federal government agency requiring the recording of all calls or the monitoring of Social Media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter or Facebook.

“We are therefore using this medium to inform all Nigerians that what is being circulated in this regard is totally false and should be disregarded.”

Please follow and like us: