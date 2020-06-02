Nigerian Govt Orders Police To Fish Out Killers of Student Raped, Murdered in Church

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government (FG) has directed the police to unravel the circumstances surrounding the gang-rape and murder of a female undergraduate University of Benin (UNIBEN), Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, in Benin and the serial sexual abuse of a minor in Jigawa State by 14 men.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said by bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crimes to justice, the FG will be serving a strong notice of its total aversion to gender-based violence in whatever form.

Alhaji Mohammed described the gang-rape and murder of Miss Omozuwa in Edo State as a cruel and barbaric act that ‘’offends human sensibility, in addition to being antithetical to decency, saying no society will tolerate such depravity’’.

The Minister in statement issued by his Media Assistant Segun Adeyemi said the serial sexual abuse of a minor by 14 men in Jigawa State was not only repulsive but highly condemnable.

”It is said that the true measure of a society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members’’.

Alhaji Mohammed promised that the FG will strive to stem the growing tide of gender-based violence in the country.