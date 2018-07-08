Nigerian Govt Says Its National Airline Will Take off Before December

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian government has said the proposed national airline for the country would be unveiled before the end of the year.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika gave the assurance while receiving the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for the establishment of the airline from Mr Chidi Izuwah, the Director General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The Minister said that the presentation of the Certificate shows how far the project had gone.

He disclosed that the proposed airline will gulp $8.8million preliminary cost and $300 million as take-off cost.

His words: “We will make the investments and follow the business plan through private sector management.

“We intend to get a 30 aircraft market in five years. But we will begin with five aircraft on the day of lunch. It was not clear whether an order has been made for the aircraft, but the minister in May met a team from Boeing in Abuja.

“At Farnborough International Public Airshow coming July 18, 2018 in London, we will unveil the name, logo, colour scheme, the structure and the type of airplane about the national carrier.

“We will also place the order for the aircraft at the event.”

He assured that government would not get involved in the management of the national carrier.

He said Nigeria’s population of over 180 million people is huge enough to support aviation, adding that the airline would take advantage of Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) that the country had with over 70 countries.

According to him, it will also take advantage of the Africa Single Air Transport Market and will be the best player if the government gets it right.

The minister also gave an assurance that the national carrier would not kill the domestic airlines operating in the country.

