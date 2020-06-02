Nigerian Music Legend, Majek Fashek Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian music legend, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly called Majek Fashek, is dead.

He was 71 years old.

His death was announced by his manager, Omenka Uzoma, using the late singer’s Instagram account.

Uzoma wrote: “Today been having pressure calls, well it is true that the African No 1 Legendary ICON has gone to be with the LORD his Maker.

“Let celebrate him, his achievements, and his family, whatever decisions made by his immediate family will be notified.”

The reggae king was born in Benin-City, Edo state and he was well known for his numerous hit albums, including Prisoner of Conscience.